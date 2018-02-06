Haywards Heath sees nine youngsters graduate in FireBreak course

Haywards Heath Fire Station hosted the first FireBreak course of the year, including the Pass Out Parade on Friday (February 2), which saw nine youngsters graduate.

They spent five days at the fire station in Mill Green Road, working alongside professional firefighters.

Throughout the week they learned a variety of impressive skills including hose running, ladder drills and HeartStart first aid training – where their abilities were demonstrated at the Pass Out Parade in front of a proud audience of family and friends.

During the parade the students began by performing hose drills, where they all worked together to put out smoke issuing from the drill tower.

They also showed off their ladder skills and wore breathing apparatus to rescue a casualty from the tower before two of the children performed CPR on the casualty.

Chief fire officer Gavin Watts attended the ceremony and handed medals of achievement to all of the nine graduates.

He said: “Speaking to each of the students today and hearing them talk about how much of a difference FireBreak has made to their lives is a real privilege.

“The effort put into the course by our graduates is matched by the team that put the course together, including the instructors who give so much during the week to ensure that the course has a positive impact on these young people’s lives.”

FireBreak is a programme run by the WSFRS Targeted Education Team.

It is aimed at secondary school students aged between 12 and 14, encouraging them to become positive role models and consequently helping towards maintaining a safe community.

Special awards were given to Byron Bowdler and Hannah Hill for their personal improvement, and to Alfie Sayle for his outstanding individual achievement.

The students attend the following schools; Oathall Community College, The Burgess Hill Academy, Downlands, Burgess Hill APC and Warden Park