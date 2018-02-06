Haywards Heath Town Council announces budget

Haywards Heath Town Council has announced its budget for the forthcoming year.

It was agreed by the Full Council on January 29.

Mike Pulfer, leader of the town council said: “We are fortunate to be able to incorporate the continuation of many current initiatives within this budget whilst also making provision for some new ones.

“First and foremost, given the reduction in funding received from higher levels of Government, the town council will now fully fund the town’s community warden.

“This pioneering initiative is a first from any council across the country and we are delighted to be able to ensure the great work, as witnessed by and commented on by many members of the community, will continue to be carried out on a daily basis by Fiona.

“We are also excited about the prospect of facilitating additional events for the town during the coming year.

“This will include an environmental project which will see further trees added to our town and the provision made for new amenities, such as a new country park, a new cemetery and new allotments to enhance our town as it continues to grow.

“We are particularly proud that we are able to facilitate the mentioned initiatives whilst maintaining one of the lowest council tax bills for a town of our size within the county.

All of the aforementioned initiatives will only cost the average tax payer an additional £4.10 per annum – equivalent to 34p per month or 8p per week, said a council spokesman.