Haywards Heath twinning textile project ‘moves ahead’

A textile project in Haywards Heath to make three wall hangings to mark twinning anniversaries with Bondues in France and Traunstein in Germany has ‘moved ahead’.

Thirty volunteers and six primary schools are now working on the project, a spokesman for Haywards Heath Twinning Association has said.

Samples that have been made from the children's artwork ready to be put onto the wall hangings

The twinning anniversaries are on June 30, 20 years with Bondues in France and 25 years with Traunstein in Germany.

HHTA set up the textile project to make three wall hangings with the theme of friendship and with the help of the community and schools.

The wall hangings will be presented to the mayors of Haywards Heath, Bondues, and Traunstein, as gifts for the towns.