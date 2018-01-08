Haywards Heath vet named animal welfare charity trustee

A Haywards Heath vet has been named an animal welfare charity trustee.

Matt Dobbs, 44, who lives in Slaugham, has been appointed one of three new trustees on the board of the Animal Welfare Foundation (AWF).

The charity is supported by the British Veterinary Association, the leading representative body for vets in the UK.

Matt said: “I am delighted to join the other trustees of the Animal Welfare Foundation.

“As a practicing farm vet, I am passionate about the health and welfare of the nation’s herds and flocks and motivated to help professional livestock keepers improve the care and husbandry of their stock.

“Alongside the important role today’s veterinary professionals deliver, I am keen to assist future generations improve the welfare of domestic animals through education, the application of technology and helping bring research into practice.”

As a trustee, Matt will be responsible for facilitating the achievement of the charity’s mission, providing strategic direction, ensuring its financial stability and compliance with legal and charitable regulations, and safeguarding the charity’s brand and reputation.

His extensive knowledge and range of skills including a large animal veterinary practice, law and business management, earned him the trustee role, said a AWF spokesman.

AWF chairman of trustees Chris Laurence added: “I am delighted to welcome Matt to the AWF board. AWF is uniquely poised to offer a first-hand insight into the animal welfare challenges facing farm animals, pets and wild animals, and Matt brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise to suggest possible solutions to these and to help drive the charity’s mission.”

Matt is joined by animal welfare scientist and ethologist Michael Appleby OBE and The Webinar Vet programme manager Stacey Blease as the other two new appointments to the AWF board of trustees.

To find out more about AWF and the charity’s work, please visit www.bva-awf.org.uk