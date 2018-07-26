A&E busier than ever during heatwave

The trust running hospitals in Brighton and Haywards Heath said its emergency departments are ‘the busiest that they’ve ever been’.

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust said ‘extraordinary numbers of patients’ have been arriving during the hot weather.

Royal Sussex County Hospital (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

The trust runs the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

The Royal Sussex Conty Hospital has seen an eight per cent rise in people attending A&E from the same period last year.

Pete Landstrom, chief operating officer for Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Our Emergency Departments are as busy as they have ever been, especially in Brighton where we have been caring for an increasing number of people every day since the weekend.

“In spite of the unprecedented pressure, the feedback we’re receiving from patients highlights the effort, dedication and attention to detail that our colleagues are putting into providing the highest levels of care.

“The Executive Team, and Board of Directors, recognise these extraordinary efforts and would like to thank every member of the Emergency Department and colleagues throughout the hospital for helping the trust to cope during this exceptional period.”

The trust urged people to stay hydrated in the hot weather, but advised people feeling the effects of the heat that there are alternatives to A&E.

It pointed people towards pharmacies, the 111 telephone service and the walk in clinic next to Brighton station.

The trust has put advice on its website to help the community stay well in these hot conditions. Visit: www.bsuh.nhs.uk/advice-for-the-hot-weather

