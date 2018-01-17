Balcombe nurse practitioner faces misconduct hearing over man’s death

A nurse practitioner has been accused of misconduct while working at a surgery in Balcombe.

Carol Wroblewski is facing charges before the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

The alleged misconduct took place while she was working at Ouse Valley Practice in Deanland Road.

A hearing began at the NMC in London last Wednesday (January 10), and is scheduled to end this Friday (January 19).

The charges are:

- That she did not record a sufficiently detailed and/or accurate account of the patient’s presenting condition;

- Did not conduct and/or record observations of blood pressure, oxygen, pulse and respiratory rate;

- Did not conduct and/or record a sufficiently thorough examination of the patient’s chest;

- Did not consider and/or did not record her rationale for not performing an electrocardiogram (ECG), requesting an X-ray, taking a blood test to identify signs of infection (CRP), discussing and/or escalating the patient to a general practitioner.

Her actions allegedly contributed to the patient’s death, and lost the opportunity to increase his prospects of survival, said a spokesman for the NMC.

And in light of above, her fitness to practise was impaired by reason of her misconduct.