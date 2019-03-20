Brighton charity brings joy to young people at Haywards Heath mental health hospital

A charity is helping to bring activities and home comforts to young people during their stay in a specialist mental health hospital.

Rockinghorse, a Brighton-based charity which raises vital funds to improve healthcare services and resources for children and young people in Sussex, is funding a year-long activities programme at Chalkhill hospital in Haywards Heath.

Chalkhill hospital in Haywards Heath

Chalkhill is a specialist mental health hospital for children and young people up to the age of 18, based on the Princess Royal Hospital site.

The service, which is provided by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, offers mental health treatment and support for young people who are experiencing acute mental health and emotional difficulties, such as depression, eating disorders and psychosis.

Nik Mansfield, matron at Chalkhill, said: “We are so grateful to Rockinghorse for the support that they have given, and continue to give, to Chalkhill and the young people who come into hospital.

“Many of the young people we work with are inpatients, who are not yet well enough to go home for periods of leave, so Rockinghorse’s generous contributions make such a difference to the experience that we are able to give them, helping to provide the therapeutic benefit of meaningful and enjoyable activities.”

We are so grateful to Rockinghorse for the support that they have given, and continue to give, to Chalkhill and the young people who come into hospital. Nik Mansfield, matron at Chalkhill

Ryan Heal, chief executive for Rockinghorse, said: “Here at Rockinghorse, we believe in giving opportunities to all young people which is why we work closely with Chalkhill by funding the Rockinghorse Activities Programme.

“With the support of our marathon runners and challenge event participants this year, we’re raising funds to directly make a difference to young people who rely on the services of Chalkhill.

“Since the programme was launched in 2015, it has proven to be a great success and hugely important in the recovery of young people being treated for serious mental health conditions.

“Access to leisure activities are vital to help enhance a young person’s psychological, emotional, social and physical well-being, and we’re proud to be part of that journey.”

The stuffed animal 'lap buddies' at Chalkhill, funded by Rockinghorse

READ MORE: ‘Don’t sit at home and be lonely’ urges Mid Sussex councillor

Haywards Heath mayor highlights town achievements