British Heart Foundation are urging you to share the love

The British Heart Foundation is urging local residents to pen a message of love to their nearest and dearest.

From a Shakespearean style sonnet to a simple emoji, the public can head into one of the BHF’s shops and pick up a love note for just £1 (small) or £2 (large) before writing a heartfelt note to a loved one. The messages will then be displayed in the store window until the February 15.

More than 940,000 people in the South East are living with heart and circulatory conditions, including those who have survived heart attacks and strokes.

All money raised from the sales of Love Notes will go towards the BHF’s vital research into heart and circulatory disease and to help beat the heart break of those affected.

Last year the British Heart Foundation’s Love Notes campaign broke a world record for the longest chain of paper hearts - with a total of 17,938 notes. The record-holding chain measured almost 1.5 miles long, the equivalent to 25 football pitches.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, retail director, said: “While we might be tempted to splash out on gifts and trinkets for Valentine’s Day, there’s nothing more romantic than simply telling someone how you feel.

“Since Love Notes launched in 2003, it has helped to raise £4.3 million for research into heart disease. By dedicating a Love Note to a special someone – whether that’s a partner, a parent or a friend – you’ll be helping the BHF continue to beat heartbreak forever.”

Customers can also take a picture with their Love Note and share it with the BHF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – using the hashtag #BHFLoveNote.

For more information go to bhf.org.uk/showsomelove