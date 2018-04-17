Faster way to access physiotherapy introduced

People registered with GP practices in Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill can now self-refer to access physiotherapy.

Patients can now use a link on their GP practice website or via a paper referral form available from their GP practice.

Patients who self-refer will have the same access to the range of physiotherapy services they would have been offered through their GP, in a convenient and direct way, health chiefs insist.

These include one-to-one treatment, upper and lower limb classes, back skills training, hydrotherapy and the Osteoarthritis (OA) Escape program, NHS Crawley Clinical Commissioning Group and NHS Horsham and Mid Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group said.

The service has also been extended to include hand and wrist conditions with the referral method remaining the same.

Patients will find a separate form to fill in on the website for these specific conditions, with a paper referral form available from their GP practice.

The Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath will be hosting an open morning at their physiotherapy gym on Tuesday, April 24 from 10am -to 12pm.

Anyone interested in finding out more about accessing the new self-referral physiotherapy service is invited to attend and will also be able to talk to other local organisations, including: Mid-Sussex Wellbeing, Community Falls Prevention Services and Places for People – Leisure Centres and Exercise Referral.

For more information and to refer online please ​visit www.sussexmskpartnershipcentral.co.uk/physiotherapy