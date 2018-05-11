Free health advice sessions at Haywards Heath hospital

Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital is holding complimentary advice sessions, covering a range of health topics.

Taking place in Burrell Road, each event will provide the opportunity for people considering procedures to ask advice directly from specialist consultants in their relevant fields.

On Thursday, June 7, at 7pm, there will be a session on neck, spinal and associated limb pain.

On Tuesday, June 12, from 2pm, there will be session on ear, nose and throat problems.

On Wednesday, June 13, from 5.30pm, there will be a session on hernias, lumps and bumps.

And on Monday, June 25, at 12pm, there will be a session on prostate problems.

All events are complimentary to attend but booking is essential.

Visit www.nuffieldhealth.com/hospitals/haywards-heath/events or call the Nuffield Health Haywards Heath Hospital’s customer service team on 01444 849597.