A Hassocks home care service continues to be ‘good’, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said.

Independent Lifestyles Support Agency based at Cobbs Mill Stables in Mill Lane, Sayers Common, Hassocks, was rated ‘good’ after an inspection from health bosses on November 28.

The CQC report, which has since been published, said the service was well-led and was responsive to the challenges it faced.

It also said staff had a good awareness of the of the importance of protecting people and what to do if they considered people were not being treated appropriately.

It added: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.

“Risks were assessed and there were procedures for care staff to follow to ensure people were safely supported. “Medicines were safely managed. Sufficient numbers of staff were provided to meet people’s needs.

“Checks were made on the suitability of new staff to work in a care setting. Staff were trained in infection control and had access to protective clothing to help prevent the spread of infection. Reviews of accidents and incidents took place.”

Independent Lifestyles Support Agency provides personal care and support to people in their own homes. Personal care and support is provided for people living with a learning disability or autism.

At the time of the inspection personal care was provided to one person in their own home. Personal care and support was also provided to 17 people across five supported living services, which are houses privately rented by people.

The supported living services are staffed over a 24-hour period and people are supported with social care needs such as, activities and occupation, as well as their personal care.

The CQC inspects the care and support people receive in supported living homes, but does not inspect the accommodation people live in.

