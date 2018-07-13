Haywards Heath nursing home a ‘shining example for others to follow’

A Haywards Heath nursing home has been named as one of the country’s best five-star care homes.

Maplehurst Nursing Home, in Oathall Road, offers ‘exceptionally personalised care’ with staff ‘demonstrating pride, passion and enthusiasm’.

It was rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in all areas by inspectors last year.

It is being highlighted as a ‘shining example for others to follow’ by Hudgell Solicitors, which supports victims of poor and neglectful care and relatives.

Mark Camora, care manager at Maplehurst Nursing Home, told the Middy he and other staff members were ‘very proud’.

“It is a collective effort by the staff,” he said.

“We have worked really hard for the rating and we feel very proud to have an outstanding rating in all categories.”

Hudgell Solicitors is campaigning for better treatment through its Give Me Dignity campaign.

Solicitor Sarah Scully said: “The people in these facilities are loved, protected, respected and cared for with dignity, and that is exactly what we have called for in the campaign. It is not asking too much.”