Health body named ‘private hospital group of year’

Independent not-for-profit health organisation Nuffield Health has won a top accolade.

Nuffield Health picked up the award for Private Hospital Group of the Year for the second time at the Health Investor Awards 2018.

The award is designed to recognise outstanding contribution to healthcare over the past 12 months through innovation and excellence in healthcare products and services.

With a network of 31 hospitals across the UK, Nuffield Health says it has concentrated on enhancing patient satisfaction and quality care across the organisation.

Roger Skipp, hospital director at Nuffield Health Haywards Heath, said: “We’re thrilled that Nuffield Health has been recognised as the leading provider of private healthcare in two consecutive years.

“Patient care is at the heart of every decision the organisation makes and this award reflects that.”

Nuffield Health was selected from a finalist group of four private hospital groups within the UK.

The finalists included a mixture of not-for-profit, privately owned and publicly listed organisations.

Nuffield Health runs a network of hospitals, medical clinics, fitness and wellbeing clubs and diagnostic units across the UK.

Visit www.nuffieldhealth.com/hospitals.