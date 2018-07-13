Hospital chief to step down

Alan McCarthy, chairman of the Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust is to leave his post to take on a new role.

He is to take over as chairman of the Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust chief executive Michael Wilson said: “Alan has made a fantastic contribution to the successful transformation of SASH and the significant improvements to patient care over the past eight years and SASH has benefitted greatly from his extensive experience and energy.

“I want to personally thank Alan for his positive counsel and mentorship not just for myself but for our board too. I recognise the very good reasons behind his decision to move to a new challenge. He will be missed.”

Alan McCarthy said said his role with Surrey and Sussex Healthcare trust had been “one of the most rewarding experiences of my career and it is with great pride that I can say I was part of the improvement journey at SASH. I am confident that under the excellent leadership of Michael and his team that the improvement journey will continue apace.”

Recruitment plans for a replacement for Mr McCarthy are underway.