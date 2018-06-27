Importance of early ME diagnoses raised at Burgess Hill event

Doctors, healthcare professionals and patients took part in an event to raise awareness of the chronic fatigue condition ME in Burgess Hill.

The event was organised by the Hassocks-based charity reMEmber.

Director Janice Kent said the event highlighted many ideas for a better deal for ME/CFS patients which was passed on to NICE, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence.

She said: “Our message to them was that greatly improved services with expert, properly trained doctors and early, accurate diagnosis are essential if the necessary improved outcomes, for both adults and children, are to be achieved.

“That is what the professionals, the patients and the carers are saying.”

Burgess Hill Town Council granted £1,300 to fund costs of the event.