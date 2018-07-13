Joint voluntary project to improve Langley Green Hospital

Members of the Rotary Club of Cuckfield and Lindfield are pictured with staff from Langley Green Hospital in Crawley.

They got together for an afternoon tea party on July 5, to celebrate the NHS’ 70th birthday and also the start of a joint voluntary project to improve facilities at the hospital.

The hospital, which serves the whole of north Sussex for people with mental health conditions, has a long, meandering path between the buildings and the outer boundary.

A spokesman for the rotary club said: “At the moment there is little to make it attractive to the service users and their visitors, but it has the potential to make a very attractive and therapeutical feature.

“Staff and service users at the hospital have already made a start in one area to create an allotment complete with greenhouse and potting shed.

“The rotary club has agreed plans to develop a second sunny area with seating and planted beds, leading to a long wild garden, and has already allocated some funding.

“Karoline Baird, a qualified eco gardener, will support the club in this development.

“It is intended that club members, staff and service users at the hospital will wield spades to make it happen.”