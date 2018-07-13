Mid Sussex and Crawley care provider rated ‘outstanding’

The owners of Caremark Mid Sussex and Crawley are celebrating after receiving an ‘outstanding’ rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The care provider, in Bridge Road, Haywards Heath, offers specialist support to clients across the district and Crawley.

It is amongst the two per cent of adult social care services delivering an outstanding standard of care.

Owners Sue Hills and Sarah-Louise White said they were ‘delighted’ with the result.

“This rating is testament to our incredible team and the hard work they put in every day,” said Sue.

“This truly was a group effort, and something we’re proud to celebrate collectively.

“By putting our clients’ needs at the forefront of our business, we’ve built a compliant and compassionate culture and we’re passionate about maintaining this standard.”

The CQC report, which was published on June 26, said people received a service that ‘responded to their individual needs’ and that staff and management ‘cared about people’s quality of life being improved’.

For more information about Caremark Mid Sussex and Crawley, visit www.caremark.co.uk/mid-sussex-and-crawley.

