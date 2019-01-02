Mid Sussex District Council urges residents to sign up for Dry January

Mid Sussex District Council is encouraging residents to lead a healthier lifestyle in 2019 by signing up for Dry January.

It says people who ditch alcohol for the month lose weight, avoid hangovers, have improved skin, save money and sleep better.

Councillor Norman Webster, cabinet member for community, said: “Take control of your life and join the millions of people that take on the Dry January challenge. You can help to raise money for good causes by donating that you save from not drinking to charity.

“Almost 60 per cent of participants last year lost weight and almost 88 per cent saved money by not buying alcohol. There are lots of health benefits, giving you time to evaluate the amount of alcohol you consume.

“It only takes three weeks to break a habit and take control of your drinking. Anyone can get involved and it’s easy to sign up and get started on your journey.”

In 2017 there were 7,697 alcohol-specific deaths in the UK. This is the highest level since 2008, the council said.

In 2016/17 in England and Wales, 20.6 per cent of criminal damage and 21.5 per cent of hate crimes had the offender under the influence of alcohol.

A spokesman for the district council added: “Alcohol is linked with more than 60 health conditions including liver disease, high blood pressure, depression and seven types of cancer.

“Alcohol misuse is also the biggest cause of death, ill-health and disability for people aged 15-40 in the UK. Cutting down reduces these health risks dramatically.”

To sign up, visit www.alcoholchange.org.uk/get-involved/campaigns/dry-january.

The site has a free app to help people follow their progress and make it easier to stay on track.

It also features how much money has been saved by not drinking and can keep an eye on all the calories that have been cut out.

Everybody who signs up will receive regular support emails and tips from health experts to help anyone who is struggling with the process, the council said.

