Minister praises hospital trust for coming out of special measures

Brighton and Sussex University Hospital NHS Trust (BSUH) has been praised for climbing out of special measures to be rated ‘good’ by health inspectors.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said the Trust, which runs the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and the Princess Royal in Haywards Heath, had gone from ‘inadequate’ to ‘good’ in just over two years.

Caroline Dinenage, Care Minister. Picture: Malcolm Wells

Caroline Dinenage, Minister of State for Care, said: “It is testament to the hardworking staff at Brighton and Sussex that the trust has shown such improvement over the last two years, and it is with great pleasure that I congratulate them in coming out of quality special measures today.

“As well as benefiting from new shared leadership arrangements, the Trust’s neighbouring hospital has also played a crucial role by sharing learning to support improvements.

“While there is still work to do, it is particularly encouraging to see some ‘outstanding’ initiatives, such as staff putting forward ideas for improving patients’ experiences as part of the Patient First approach, and I hope to see these improvements continue.”