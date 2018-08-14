NHS Trust urgently seeking volunteers to support Haywards Heath patients

The Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust is urgently trying to recruit volunteers.

It needs community chat drivers to support patients getting to weekly appointments on a Monday morning at the Dolphin Practice in Haywards Heath.

The role is fully supported by the communities of practice team and voluntary services.

To apply, please contact Brenda Henson, voluntary services manager, or Amy Bentley, voluntary services administrator, on 01293 600300 ext 4075.

Alternatively email b.henson@nhs.net or amy.bentley@nhs.net

