Nuffield Health Haywards Heath appoints new matron

Nuffield Health Haywards Heath has recruited Kathi Jackman as its new matron – a pivotal role in the successful running of the hospital.

As matron, Kathi is responsible for overseeing patient safety and ensuring that the hospital achieves the highest standard of care, as well as making sure it runs efficiently.

She said: “I’m very excited to be returning to Nuffield Health Haywards Heath as matron. Of all the organisations that I have worked for, Nuffield Health Haywards Heath is one that’s close to my heart.

“The whole team are very supportive, work cohesively and we are proud to get fantastic feedback from our patients and consultant colleagues.

“My priority whilst in post will be to liaise with the staff and consultants on a day-to-day basis and engage with the patients to ensure they are well and happy with the level of care they are receiving. I will be receptive to any improvements and suggestions for the benefit of the hospital and our patients, whilst I am in the role of matron.”

Kathi has 20 years’ experience working in hospitals throughout Sussex, with 14 years spent at Nuffield Haywards Heath and consequently Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital.

She has also worked with two other private healthcare providers in Sussex.

For more information on the services offered at Nuffield Health Haywards Heath, please visit: www.nuffieldhealth.com/hospitals/haywards-heath or call 01444 849597 to book an appointment.

READ MORE: Lindfield Bonfire Night 2018 – here’s everything you need to know

Missing Burgess Hill teenager found safe and well

Haywards Heath Christmas Card Competition – everything you need to know