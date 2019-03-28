Princess Royal Hospital campaigning team donate £2k to ‘invaluable’ services

A hospital support group has donated more than £2,000 to a Mid Sussex hospice and air ambulance service.

The Support the Princess Royal Hospice Campaign Team formally presented £2,072 to both the St Peters and St James Hospice and the Air Ambulance for Kent Surrey & Sussex on Friday, March 22.

The campaign rally in Victoria Park

This follows an earlier donation of £1,000 to the Maternity Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital.

Sir Nicholas Soames MP said: “It is wonderful to be able to give back to two invaluable institutions in our community the surplus funds donated very generously by local people.”

This represents the culmination of an extremely successful campaign to preserve maternity services and A&E services at the hospital.

Hospital supporters say local residents now benefit from treatment at the combined centres of excellence at the Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Over two years, 2007 and 2008, of active public campaigning, the campaign raised a total of £44,500 from public and corporate donations.

Once the future of the maternity unit was secured in 2008, the campaign activities ceased, but the funds were retained as a precaution in the event of any future threats to the hospital.