Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in the Mid Sussex district as rated by you

The Mid Sussex Times can today reveal a list of Mid Sussex district’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within the district.

Surgery ratings

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others.

The survey is sent out twice a year to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

How to check your local GP practice’s patient satisfaction rating

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in the Mid Sussex district, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

The Avenue Surgery - London Road, Burgess Hill - 97.5% would recommend

Silverdale Practice - Silverdale Road, Burgess Hil - 97.5% would recommend

Lindfield Medical Centre - High Street, Lindfield - 95.8% would recommend

Cuckfield Medical Centre - Glebe Road, Cuckfield - 94.4% would recommend

Vale Surgery - Bolding Way, Haywards Heath - 94.4% would recommend

Meadows Surgery - Temple Grove, Burgess Hill - 93.7% would recommend

Newtons Practice - The Health Centre, Heath Road, Haywards Heath - 90.2% would recommend

Hassocks Health Centre - Windmill Avenue, - 89.5% would recommend

Mid Sussex Health Care - Trinity Road, Hurstpierpoint - 89.5% would recommend

Ditchling Health Centre - The Health Centre, Lewes Road, Ditchling - 89.5% would recommend

Ouse Valley Practice - Dumbledore Primary Care Centre, Haywards Heath - 88.4% would recommend

Dr R Miarkowski And Partners - Sidney West Primary Care Centre, Leylands Road, Burgess Hill - 81.6% would recommend

Northlands Wood Surgery - Walnut Park, Haywards Heath - 80.1% would recommend

Brow Medical Centre - The Brow, Burgess Hill - 76.7% would recommend

Dolphins Practice - The Nightingale Primary Care Centre, Butlers Green Road, Haywards Heath - 70.8% would recommend

