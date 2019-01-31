Stroke survivors club in Burgess Hill calls out for new members

A club for stroke survivors and their carers in Burgess Hill is calling out for new members.

Sapphire Stroke Club meet at Spire Cafe at St John’s Church every other Monday, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Members of Sapphire Stroke Club in Burgess Hill. Photo by Steve Robards

Resident John Carter started the group five years ago after he lost his wife Jill to a stroke.

He said: "My wife had a stroke and I looked after her for two years before she died. I thought the more I know the more I can be of help to her.

"I love it - I feel I am giving something back. New members are always welcome. I think it is very important people come to these clubs – it stops them from getting isolated. People always leave with a smile on their face."

The club is affiliated with the Stroke Association charity. There is often entertainment, guest speakers, quizzes and games.

John Carter (pictured at the front) started the group five years ago when he lost his wife Jill to a stroke. Photo by Steve Robards

"There is always something different going on," said John, adding: "Members can communicate with people who have gone through the same experience.”

People interested in joining the club can email johncarter232@btinternet.com

