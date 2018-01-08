Trust thanks staff as 5,000 treated in A&E over Christmas

The NHS Trust which runs hospitals in Brighton and Haywards Heath said it treated 5,711 patients in its A&E departments over the festive period.

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals (BSUH) thanked its staff and volunteers for their efforts during what was ‘an extremely busy Christmas and New Year’.

The Trust also thanked the public ‘for the messages of support we have received in recent weeks’.

BSUH runs the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

It said between December 18 and 31, it cared for 5,711 patients in its A&E departments, a 1.3 per cent increase from 2016.

Although this was a small increase on last year, the Trust said the number of admissions increased by 4.3 per cent meaning more patients were in need of expert care and treatment during this time.

Marianne Griffiths, chief executive of BSUH, said: “Christmas in our hospitals is one of those great examples of people coming together to make sure our patients get the best treatment at one of the busiest times of year.

“At what can be a difficult time for staff and patients, I’m always amazed by how positive the atmosphere is in hospital on Christmas Day, so I would particularly like to say a very big thank you to everyone who worked and volunteered over the festive period.

“I’d also like to thank their families and loved ones. This time of year can be hard and we appreciate the support they provide.”

The Trust said: “Our A&E departments and the ambulance service continue to be extremely busy. Please remember that A&E should only be used in the event of a life-threatening or serious emergency.”

It advised to call 999/attend A&E if you or someone you care for has:

• a heart attack (e.g. chest pain for more than 15 minutes)

• sudden unexplained shortness of breath

• heavy bleeding

• unconsciousness (even if they have regained consciousness).

If your condition is not life-threatening, it asked people to consider one of the alternatives to A&E at www.bsuh.nhs.uk/services/ae/