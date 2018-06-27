Help Felix, 18, reach for the stars

A student at St Paul’s Catholic College in Burgess Hill has been selected to compete in the Global Space Design Final at the Kennedy Space Center.

Felix Larner, 18, has been selected to compete against teams from all around the world, including China, India, Canada and America.

Earlier this year Felix successfully competed in the national finals at the UK Space Design Competition, having first been part of the winning team during the South East regional heats.

The judges hand-picked 15 students from the 300 in the room for the European team to compete at the International Space Settlement Design Competition.

The global final is held over a full week at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

The brief will be to design, plan, model and present their idea for a space settlement, which is likely to be a Luna Based Station.

The EU teams are required to self-fund the trip.

Felix has set up a ‘Go Fund Me’ page and is hopeful he will cover the cost via donations and through his job as a lifeguard.

Felix said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and whilst I’ve made it to the launch-pad, I could really do with your support to help me take-off!

“If you are able to assist the UK’s next Tim Peake (fingers crossed) in any way what-so-ever I’d really appreciate it.”

Contributions can be made at: www.gofundme.com/felixs-space-settlement-design-competition.