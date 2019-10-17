Helping job seekers get 'work ready' in Brighton and Burgess Hill

Sixteen local job-seekers from Brighton and Burgess Hill have participated in Work Ready, a free programme delivered by Albion in the Community (AITC), the official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, backed by American Express.

The annual event, now in its ninth year aims to support unemployed adults (aged 19+) with the skills, resources and confidence to find work or pursue a new career.

Held over two days at the Amex Stadium (September 26) and the American Express Burgess Hill office (October 2), sessions included CV writing, interview techniques, mock job interviews and active learning.

AITC staff and Amex colleagues mentored participants throughout the programme to help facilitate their job search.

At the Burgess Hill session American Express colleagues working across technology, conferencing, catering and health and wellbeing discussed their career progression within the Company and the skills required to perform their roles.

Participants have the opportunity to connect with mentors in the coming weeks to build on their progress.