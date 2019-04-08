Here are the best and worst places to live and own an electric car in Sussex

The UK government wants to ‘lead the world in zero emission vehicle technology’ by encouraging drivers around the country to go green and choose an ultra low or zero emissions vehicle.

In association with the BBC, we have looked at the number of electric charging positions in various local authorities in Sussex, along with the number of licensed vehicles and the rate of charging locations per 1,000 vehicles licensed. Although many people are likely to charge their vehicle at home, those unable to do so need a range of charging points at convenient locations.

Crawley district: 25 charging locations. 158 licensed vehicles. Rate of charging locations per 1,000 vehicles licensed - 158.2

Eastbourne district: 11 charging locations. 101 licensed vehicles. Rate of charging locations per 1,000 vehicles licensed - 108.9

Adur district: 3 charging locations. 87 licensed vehicles. Rate of charging locations per 1,000 vehicles licensed - 34.5

Brighton and Hove district: 26 charging locations. 434 licensed vehicles. Rate of charging locations per 1,000 vehicles licensed - 59.9

