Here's what the new TV show set in Bognor Regis will look like...

Don't Forget the Driver will begin on BBC2 at 10pm on Tuesday 9th April and will continue weekly.

1. Pictures courtesy of the BBC Pictures courtesy of the BBC ugc Buy a Photo

2. Pictures courtesy of the BBC Pictures courtesy of the BBC 0 Buy a Photo

3. Pictures courtesy of the BBC Pictures courtesy of the BBC other Buy a Photo

4. Pictures courtesy of the BBC Pictures courtesy of the BBC other Buy a Photo

View more