High chance of ‘heavy snow’ across Sussex

As the cold snap continues across the country a warning has been issued for a high chance of ‘heavy snow’ in Sussex.

The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning predicting snow and further icy condition could be on the way from about 1pm today (Thursday January 31).

According to the forecaster it will mostly be a cloudy and breezy day but there is a 90 per cent chance of ‘heavy snowfall’ from 8pm.

The warning stretches until 9pm the following night with temperatures ranging from 4°C to -1°C.

The Met Office has said there will be some sunny spells this morning with cloudy conditions moving in by the afternoon. There is a chance of sleet and snow which will spread eastwards throughout the day.

In the evening the forecaster is predicting heavy rain on the coast with further ‘possibly disruptive’ sleet or snow falling inland.

From about 7pm there is a chance of light snow across the county but the Met Office has warned by 8pm there is a 90 per cent chance of ‘heavy snow’ which could continue to fall for the next few hours.

Friday will be cold and cloudy with a further possibility of sleet and snow which the Met Office says will be confined to the southern parts of the county. Maximum temperatures of 3°C are predicted.