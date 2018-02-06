‘High quality new homes’ coming to Burgess Hill

Housebuilder CALA Homes has been given planning consent to bring a development of high quality new homes to Burgess Hill.

The new development will be to the west of Hammonds Ridge, currently a 1.34 hectare piece of open land next to Selby Close.

Picture supplied by CALA Homes

Once complete, the approved development will feature 51 one, two, three and four bedroom homes to suit all types of house buyers, with 16 of those being affordable homes.

Daniel Webber, land director for CALA Homes, said: “CALA Homes has an award-winning reputation for well-designed homes in prime locations and we are delighted to have received planning permission.

“The new development will play a vital role in generating the new homes needed within the district, as well as providing much-needed affordable housing.

“We believe our plans are in line with local needs and are sure that this development will be an attractive and sustainable addition to the town.

“We look forward to starting work on site as soon as possible.”

The site is also adjacent to the town’s Tesco store and the current footpath to the store across the site will be maintained for new and existing residents use.

In addition to delivering much-needed affordable housing in the area, CALA will be contributing more than £600,000 to enhance local community services, said a spokesman.

“This includes money towards leisure, sports and education facilities, as well as the local infrastructure,” they added.

To find out more and to register an interest visit www.cala.co.uk