High winds force town’s market day switch

High winds have prompted postponement of Horsham’s Carfax market on Thursday.

Organisers say that the market will take place on Friday (January 19) instead because of the weather.

They announced the switch in a message posted on Twitter: “STORM ALERT! Market rearranged to Friday 19 Jan #streetfoodfriday - this Thursday’s market 18 Jan rescheduled due to high winds. The usual awesome selection of #streetfood with a couple of guest pitches too... @HorshamTWS @jahjyotpunjabi @djsspot2016 @expectsteak @TheCoffeeCamp”