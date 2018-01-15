Historic Haywards Heath building available for rent

The historic Hayworthe House in Haywards Heath is available for rent and would be ‘ideal’ for a successful Sussex business.

Available through Henry Adams Commercial for £185,000 per annum, the fully air-conditioned property is set over three floors with a mix of open plan and partitioned areas which create various meeting rooms and private offices.

Andrew Algar, head of Henry Adams Commercial, who are based in Horsham, said: “Hayworthe House has an excellent location in Market Place at the centre of Haywards Heath.

“With 45 parking spaces it’s convenient and easy to get to from both the A23, but it’s also within a short walk of the station which links directly to London or, in less than a quarter of an hour, to Gatwick.”

Appointments can be arranged through Mr Algar on 01403 282519 or by emailing andrew.algar@henryadams.co.uk.