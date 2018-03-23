Hole left in path as pavement explodes

A bang echoed around a village this morning (March 23) after a pavement suddenly exploded.

Residents in High Street, in Hurstpierpoint, complained of hearing a ‘bang’ as part of the pavement close to Holy Trinity Church burst open just before 10.15am.

Part of a pavement exploded in Hurstpierpoint. Photo by Eddie Howland

Firefighters and police were called and found a hole in the surface of the pathway outside a home.

The fire service said a high voltage explosion occurred underneath the pavement causing it rupture.

It was believed to be caused by an electrical fault and the road was immediately closed.

UK Power Network engineers were called and firefighters helped isolate the power supply.

The incident has been left with the power provider and crews left the scene at 12pm.

