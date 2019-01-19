Horsham and Mid Sussex ‘second worst’ area for GP access in country

Horsham and Mid Sussex is the second worst area in the country for GP access, according to the BBC.

The area has 2,997 patients per GP – more than double the best area, Rushcliffe – according to a report released today (January 19).

It is second only to Swale in Kent, which reportedly has 3,342.

The Royal College of GPs called the news ‘shocking’ and said shortages of GPs could put care at risk.

Responding to the report, an NHS England spokesperson said: “There are now 5,300 nurses, pharmacists and other health professionals working alongside GPs in primary care, and around half of all GP appointments are booked and taken within 24 hours.

“There is greater access to GPs now than ever before, with weekend and evening appointments across the country, and an extra £4.5 billion investment in primary care through our Long Term Plan, with primary care networks helping to free up extra resource for GP services in every community.”

Horsham and Mid Sussex CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group) has also been contacted for comment.

