Horsham beauty spot named top place to visit

From the beautiful coast of Italy to the golden beaches of Australia a Horsham woodland is up there with the best.

Travel writers at the Guardian have placed Leechpool and Owlbeach Woods, in Harwood Road, as one of the best discoveries of the year.

With its acres of charming flora and fauna and winding ancient woodland the popular attraction was rated alongside stunning locations such as Lake Gaube in the French Pyrenees, the Belmonte Calabro coast in Italy and Casa do Visconde de Chanceleiros in sunny Portugal as one of the publication’s favourite places it visited in 2017.

The Guardian said it was ‘transported to another world’ as it explored the ‘stands of oak, ash, hazel and hawthorn’ and the ‘forest paths knotted with the roots of ancient oaks’ over the festive period.

Other honourable UK mentions included Lews Castle in Scotland, Pendine Sands in south Wales and Sandwich and Pegwell Bay national nature reserve in Kent.