Horsham incinerator: ‘We will fight this appeal’

New battle lines have been drawn up in the fight to build an incinerator in Horsham as a campaign group vows to fight an appeal.

Last week the County Times announced developers behind plans to build a Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility north of the town had submitted an appeal in a bid to overturn a decision reject the application.

Britaniacrest Recycling put forward proposals to build the 24-hour facility at the former Wealden Brickworks in Langhurstwood Road in January.

However, they were rejected by West Sussex County councillors in June following concerns over the impact of the facility on the countryside, traffic and residents.

Campaign group No Incinerator 4 Horsham shared similar concerns and spent months battling the plans, staging protests in the town and hosting question and answer sessions with experts.

A spokesman for the group said: “No Incinerator 4 Horsham has vowed to continue working with residents, businesses, councils and other organisations to fight this appeal.”

The group added anyone looking for more information or to donate make a finical donation to the cause can contact infor@ni4h.org or visit www.ni4H.org

If overturned the plans would see the facility handle 230,000 tonnes of residual waste a year, generating around 21 megawatts of electricity. For more on the plans see our previous story: All you need to known about Horsham incinerator