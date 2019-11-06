Horsham, Mid Sussex and Crawley Christmas lights switch-on events 2019: date, times and what to expect

Here is everything you need to know about the switch-on events around the area.

Burgess Hill

What are the timings on the night?

The event will run from 11am to 5.30pm on Saturday, November 23, with the lights being switched on at 5pm in Church Walk.

What’s the ticket situation?

Entry costs £4 per person and each visit includes a present, a chance to talk to Santa and an opportunity to take photos.

Who is switching on the Christmas lights?

Popular children’s cartoon TV characters Peppa Pig and George will be helping switch on the lights. Find out more here.

What entertainment is on offer?

There will be a stage in Church Walk with entertainment throughout the day, including children’s fairground rides, a free Christmas photo booth, Christmas craft activities, and community stalls.

What food and drink is available?

Street food and drink will be available.

What’s the parking situation?

To support the event, Mid Sussex District Council has approved free parking from 1pm on Saturday, November 23 in Martlets multi-storey, Church Road and Cyprus Road, which are short stay car parks.

***

Crawley

There is no formal lights switch on in Crawley this year.

Crawley Down

What are the timings on the night?

The 2019 Christmas Lights Switch On will take place on November 30. The switch on will be part of a festive event featuring a synthetic ice rink. This event will be held throughout the day, from 11am to 7pm. Father Christmas will be saying hello to local children from 2pm, and the big switch on will take place at 5pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

The ice rink will be in open from 11am until 7pm. Each session will last 30 minutes and costs only £4.50 per person for Crawley Down Residents Association members. Subject to availability, non-members will be able to pay on the day. These tickets will cost £8.Anyone visiting the grotto is asked to make a small donation to help cover costs.

What entertainment is on offer?

There will also be fairground rides available.

What food and drink is available?

Popcorn, candy floss, and other refreshments.

Which roads are closed?

Station Road will be closed during the event.

***

Horsham: when will the lights be switched on?

Horsham’s Christmas lights will be on by the weekend of November 16/17, but the council has confirmed there is to be no formal switch-on event this year.

***

East Grinstead

What are the timings on the night?

Christmas lights at Saint Hill Manor, Saint Hill Road, will be switched on at 6pm on Saturday, November 16. A community Christmas show with a host of local talent will take place at 7.15pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

Entry is free.

What entertainment is on offer?

As well as the switching on of the Saint Hill Christmas lights, the ice rink will also be opened. The evening will included a host of activities including amusement rides, a marshmallow fire pit and the community Christmas show.

What’s the parking situation?

Parking is free.

***

Hassocks

What are the timings on the night?

Light Up Hassocks will take place on Friday, November 29.

Which roads are closed?

Keymer Road will be closed from Woodland Road to the entrance of the car park behind Budgens from 4pm to 8pm. Additionally, Keymer Road will be closed from Station Approach West to Clerks Acre for the Children’s Parade from 4.15pm to 5.15pm.

***

Haywards Heath

What are the timings on the night?

The Haywards Heath Christmas Lights switch on will be part of a number of festive events held on Saturday, November 23, as part of a weekend of fun at the Orchards Shopping Centre. The lights switch on will take place at 5pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

Entry is free.

Who is switching on the Christmas lights?

Town mayor councillor Alastair McPherson will be switching on the lights.

What entertainment is on offer?

There will be a range of festive events taking place throughout the weekend.

Leading up to the Saturday switch

on, the planned programme of entertainment is currently expected to be as follows:

10.30am-11am: St Wilfrid’s, St Joseph’s and Lindfield Primary Academy choirs

11am-11.30am: Marco the Magician

11.30am-12.15pm: Adur Concert Band

12.15pm-12.45pm: Northlands Wood School and Warden Park Primary Choir

12.45pm-1.15pm: Cylvian Sings Christmas Songs

1.15pm-1.45pm: Sussex Kings of Harmony and Sussex A Cappella

1.45pm-2.15pm: Tania Sings Christmas

2.45pm-3.15pm: Marching Band

3.15pm: Father Christmas arrives

3.15pm-3.45pm: Josefa and Spanish dancing

4.20pm: Procession

A fun photo booth will be in operation between 1pm and 4pm.

What food and drink is available?

Bestens Brewery will be providing refreshment, and there will also be a Prosecco van and Thai cuisine available.

What’s the parking situation?

£1 parking all day.

***

Storrington

What are the timings on the night?

The lights will be switched on during Storrington Christmas Night, which is set to take place on Thursday, December 5, from 6pm to 8pm. The festive evening will kick off at 6pm in Place Villerest as the Christmas lights are switched on.

What’s the ticket situation?