Horsham Park transformed for enchanting event

Enchanted Horsham captivated the imaginations of both adults and children alike as it held it first ever ‘extravaganza’ in Horsham over the weekend.

Thousands embraced the festival atmosphere - and the extreme weather - as they sought magic and excitement at the new three-day family event held in Horsham Park.

Enchanted Horsham. Photos by Cheryl Zimmerman

More than 10,000 visitors were welcomed through the doors from Friday until Sunday with many sporting multi-coloured wigs, colourful face-paint and unicorn horns to immerse themselves in the magical theme.

Photos of Enchanted Horsham

However, despite many enjoying the event organisers said there were a few ‘teething problems’ which they were ‘taking into consideration’ for future events.

Each night guests enjoyed a range of activities including circus workshops, live music, strolling entertainers and a silent disco with UV face and body painting.

Several fashion shows were held - raising funds for Chestnut Tree House - and there was also a chance to meet magical guests including mermaids and Princess the unicorn.

As dusk fell illuminations came to life in five separate areas and dragon pictures from pupils at Kingslea Primary School were featured in projections on to Park House.

Food was also available from multiple vendors and stalls, offering a selection of meals from across the globe.

The event was enjoyed by many who expressed their joy on social media. However, some issue were raised by other visitors.

A spokesman for Enchanted Horsham said: “As with all new events there are always teething problems and others took to social media to announce their dismay at the queues to get in, along with the queues for food and the toilets.

“Demand for tickets on Saturday was particularly high, and in response the organisers suspended further ticket sales early Saturday evening to prevent additional congestion, opened the entrance gate further for quicker access and opened additional toilets to help ease the queues.”

Robin Morley, event organiser, said: “The take up and excitement around Horsham for this new event was exceptional and we are delighted that so many visitors have really experienced the magical event we strove to create.

“We are also saddened that others have not seen it in the same light and would like to thank everyone for their patience in some of the queues and for the time they taken to advise us of the problems.

“We fully accept that there are lessons to be learnt and all comments and suggestions that were made are being taken into consideration for our future events.”

He added “For us it was exciting to see the different generations and enthusiasts so enjoying their time at Enchanted Horsham. Many clearly loved the light projections and took the opportunity to capture some really special family moments on camera.”