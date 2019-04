Visitors to Horsham station have been forced to take the stairs after the lifts were declared out of order.

Passengers were left facing a climb up two flights of stairs when the lifts between the entrance and platform one and two were shut at the busy station.

A message on the Network Rail website read: “The lifts will be out of order between the main entrance and platform one and two until further notice at Horsham station.”

Govia Thameslink has been approached for comment.