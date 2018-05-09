Horsted Keynes care home rated as ‘outstanding’

Westall House care home in Horsted Keynes has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors rated the service outstanding in the areas of being caring, responsive to people’s needs and well-led and good for being safe and effective.

The overall rating was outstanding.

Westall House is a residential care home for up to 22 older people with a range of needs, including people living with dementia.

Deborah Ivanova, deputy chief inspector of adult social care, said: “Westall House is a service where the staff and management are clearly passionate about providing personalised care and have created an environment where people are treated with compassion, dignity and respect.

“People and their relatives were overwhelmingly positive about the high quality, individualised care that was provided by the staff.”

The full report can be found at: www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-137749998