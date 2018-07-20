Horticultural Society’s Summer Fete

Chailey and District Horticultural Society held its annual summer show on Saturday, July, 14.

Flowers, plants, vegetables cookery and handicraft which included double knitting, photography and painting were displayed in Chaliey village hall.

DM1872030a.jpg Chailey & District Horticultural Society's summer show. Debra Dutton. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180714-200407008

With 260 entries, the judges had a hard time selecting their winners.

Dr Peter Estcourt said: “This really is a very nice village event.

“It was very well supported despite two rather important sports fixtures going on at the same time.

“Children entered a ‘guess the weight of the potato in a bucket’ competition, the heaviest was an impressive three kilos this year.”

DM1871987a.jpg Chailey & District Horticultural Society's summer show. Christine Gibson. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180714-200314008

First, second and third place trophies, along with monetary prizes were awarded by three accomplished judges.

Retired gardener, David Vivash judged flowers and vegetables.

Joan Jones, a member of the WI, decided on the winners in the cookery category and Shirley Carmen-Martin, also a member of the WI was the flower arrangement judge

First prize for the Marie Neal memorial rose bowl was given to Diane Ellis.

DM1872034a.jpg Chailey & District Horticultural Society's summer show. Bernard Cornwell. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180714-200417008

This long standing award has been in the village since the 1950’s and was donated to remember a teenager who died at the time.

Dr Estcourt said the society hope to attract more of the younger generation in the coming years.

The next horticultural show in the village will be in the autumn.

DM1872039a.jpg Chailey & District Horticultural Society's summer show. Andy Dutton. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180714-200427008

DM1871989a.jpg Chailey & District Horticultural Society's summer show. Jennie Brumell. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180714-200325008