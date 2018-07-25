Housebuilder’s warning to West Sussex children

‘Stay away from building sites in West Sussex during the summer holidays’ is the stark warning to local children from a south coast housebuilder.

New home developments under construction may look like fun and exciting places to play, but Barratt Homes is warning children they also pose serious dangers.

Barratt is currently working on new developments in Sussex including St Mary’s Place in Bognor Regis and East Beach Walk in Selsey, and managing director Jon Green said: “Building sites are full of potential dangers and, as the school summer holidays are here, it is important to remind children and their parents of the need to stay away from them.

“Youngsters are often on the lookout for somewhere new and exciting to play, but construction sites are not adventure playgrounds.

“While our construction teams watch out for youngsters during the day and we secure our sites at night, we also ask parents to make sure they know where their children are during the holiday time.”

Barratt Homes, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, holds regular safety talks and site visits for schools close to where it is building, to highlight the hazards of playing on or near building sites.

“It’s important to get youngsters thinking about the dangers that exist to emphasise the message they should stay away from building sites,” Jon added.

