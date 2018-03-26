Household recycling site in Burgess Hill to open seven days a week

Burgess Hill’s household recycling site (HWRS) will be open seven days a week from Sunday.

This is to cater for an increased demand for services in the summer months, West Sussex County Council has said.

Deborah Urquhart, county council cabinet member for Environment, said: “We want to help all of our residents recycle as much household waste as possible.

“We know that the start of spring encourages people to have a spring clean and as we head into summer, more and more people make use of the lighter evenings to get out and tackle the garden or do some DIY.

“We hope that the extension of opening hours will allow people to take their rubbish to their HWRS at their convenience and help them to ensure their waste is recycled wherever possible.”

Other HWRS in West Sussex will also open for longer from Sunday and the majority will open at 9am, apart from Bognor, Crawley and Littlehampton which will open at 8.30am on weekdays.

Worthing, Westhampnett, and Crawley will be open seven days a week. All sites will stay open until 6pm.

In line with normal practice, the summer opening hours at all HWRS will take effect from Sunday (April 1), until September 30.

Sites will then switch to winter opening hours from October 1, when demand for services is lower.