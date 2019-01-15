How to share your views on Hassocks Neighbourhood Plan

Hassocks Parish Council is inviting residents to share their views on its new Neighbourhood Plan.

The plan replaces the 2016 Consultation Neighbourhood Plan. It has been prepared by the parish council and members of the community.

Councillor Ian Weir, chairman of the parish council, said: “The parish council has spared no effort to try to produce a plan which balances the huge demand for housing imposed on us by the recently adopted Mid Sussex District Plan, which we must accept, and the desire of all residents to try to preserve the character and environment of our village. This has not been an easy task.

“Our new plan takes full account of the higher housing requirement for Hassocks set out in the District Plan.

“The strategic site for 500 new homes on the land north of Clayton Mills is included in the plan.

“The inclusion of this site, together with the other sites which already have planning permission, such as Saxon Mills and the Hassocks Golf Club, ensures that the parish can fully meet the District Plan housing requirement for Hassocks.

“The public consultation on the plan is now underway and is open for another month until February 16.

“We hope as many of our residents as possible will take the time to have a look at our plan and let us know what they think.”

The plan can be found at www.hassocks-pc.gov.uk or can be viewed as hard copies at the Parish Office at Adastra Park.

READ MORE: Vandals target Cuckfield Village Hall two nights in a row leaving parents ‘worried’

Cuckfield Parish Council responds to ‘upsetting’ vandalism at village hall

A264 fatal crash: ‘I hope this is a lesson to young drivers who drive recklessly’