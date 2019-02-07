Hundreds left without power after crash knocks down telegraph pole

Hundreds of people were left without power after a vehicle crashed into a telegraph pole this afternoon (February 7).

Electricity engineers were forced to close the B2112 between Ditchling and Ditchling Common after the pole was knocked down leaving exposed wires on the road.

UK Power Networks said supplies were shut off to 259 homes in Ditchling shortly after the incident at about 11.30am (February 7).

A spokesman for the power provider said: “Most supplies were restored by 1.46pm and repairs are progressing to reconnect one remaining supply. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience this caused.”

The road has since re-opened.