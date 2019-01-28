Hundreds of homes left without power in Hassocks

Hundreds of homes were left without power in Hassocks yesterday evening.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks confirmed this morning that 620 customers in the London Road area were without power.

They said: “Engineers worked quickly and safely to restore power supplies to 620 customers in the London Road area of Hassocks following a fault on the overhead electricity network.

“After supplies were interrupted at 4.54pm yesterday (January 27), engineers rerouted the first supplies within minutes and all supplies were reconnected by 6.06pm. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.”

