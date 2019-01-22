Hundreds of Scouts, Explorers and Guide groups gather for camping weekend

Scouts, Explorers and Guide groups from the Mid Sussex area joined together with those from Surrey for a weekend of camping.

More than 500 people gathered at Bentley Copse Activity Centre in Guildford over the weekend of January 11-13.

Over the course of the weekend the groups enjoyed various different activities, such as: Jacobs ladder, crate stacking, zip wire, archery, air rifle shooting, climbing and abseiling, and laser tag.

In the evenings there was a camp fire and a silent disco too for all the enjoy.

Over 200 activities are offered by scouting around the UK, and these are made possible by the efforts of 100,000 voluntary adult leaders.

The commitment from these volunteers have help make scouting the largest co-educational youth movement in the country.

The adults working in scouting contribute in excess of 364 million hours of voluntary work each year to their local communities.