The Mid Sussex’s ‘hedgehog hero’ will be making an appearance at South Downs Nurseries.

Hurst Hedgehog Haven’s, Ann Winney, is visiting the nurseries on March 24 to give advice on what we can do to help hedgehogs.

The Hedgehog Heroes initiative is run by the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, and encourages visitors of the importance of looking out for Hedgehogs in the area.

Hedgehogs continue to face pressures in the rural landscape but initiatives like this give them a fighting chance.