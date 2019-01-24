Hurstpierpoint Co-Op store help get the elderly ‘cycling’ again

A Hurstpierpoint store has given a small donation to make big difference.

The Hurstpierpoint Co-Op has donated £150 to Cycling Without Age Hurst/Hassocks to fix the throttle on its cycle trishaw.

Bunty the trishaw is back on the road thanks to the donation much to the delight of Co-Op manager, Angel Houghton-Knapp.

She said: “When I heard that Bunty was out of action I wanted to help, it’s such a worthy cause that is true to the values at Co-Op. By helping to reduce social isolation while bring together different generations.

“Which led it to be a perfect match to get the much needed funds from Co-Op Community Donation fund.”

Chapter Captain of Cycling Without Age, Bridget Hamilton, said: “Cycling Without Age Hurst/Hassocks gives the elderly people the right to the wind in their hair, making friends and sharing stories.”

The trishaw, Bunty, picks up elderly people outside the Proper Coffee Shop in Hassocks, with the help from volunteer pilot, Paul Mulley.

Cycling Without Age is a movement started in 2012 by Ole Kassow. Ole wanted to help the elderly get back on their bicycles, but he had to find a solution to their limited mobility.

The answer was a trishaw and he started offering free bike rides to nursing home residents, and this dream has spread across the globe.